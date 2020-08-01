Deadliest Catch Deckhand Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38: 'You're Missed,' Costar Says

Mahlon Reyes appeared on over a dozen episodes of the Deadliest Catch

Mahlon Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, has died. He was 38.

Mahlon, who appeared on over a dozen episodes of the series since 2012, died after suffering a heart attack last Saturday, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

A rep for Discovery confirmed Reyes' death to PEOPLE.

His wife told TMZ that although Mahlon, who was hospitalized, survived the heart attack, he never regained consciousness and was taken off life support the following day. She went on to share that he had no known pre-existing health conditions.

Following his death, the deckhand was cremated and his ashes will be spread by some of his Deadliest Catch costars in the Bering Sea, according to his wife.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was unable to be reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan mourned the death of his costar and friend in a pair of social media posts. “Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP," he wrote on Saturday after news of Mahlon's death was reported.

In a recent post, which was shared on Monday, McGlashan shared a photo of the pair together. “This place misses you. RIP Mahlon,” he wrote alongside the image.

"He touched so many lives and he is up there smiling and watching," read a short memorial shared on Mahlon's Facebook page earlier this week.

Mahlon first began appearing on the series back in 2012, according to IMDb. Since then, he has appeared in 14 episodes.