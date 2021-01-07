The 38-year-old deckhand died of acute cocaine intoxication on July 27, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office

Deadliest Catch Deckhand Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed 5 Months After He Died at 38

The cause of death for Mahlon Reyes, who appeared on over a dozen episodes of Deadliest Catch, has been revealed.

The 38-year-old deckhand died of acute cocaine intoxication on July 27, Brian Heino, the sheriff and the coroner at the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, told USA Today on Wednesday.

His manner of death was ruled as being accidental, according to Heino.

A spokesperson for the Flathead County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

At the time of his death, Reyes' wife told TMZ that he had died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, a day after suffering a heart attack. Though Reyes initially survived the heart attack, he never regained consciousness and was taken off life support a day following his hospitalization.

She said that the father of four had no known pre-existing health conditions.

Reyes was cremated and his wife said last year that his ashes will be spread by some of his Deadliest Catch costars in the Bering Sea.

Reyes — who worked on two crabbing boats, the Seabrooke and Cape Caution, in the Bering Sea — first began appearing on Deadliest Catch back in 2012, according to IMDb. He appeared in 14 episodes.

The Discovery Channel series has a history of tragedy, with several cast members dying over the years. In December, deck boss Nick McGlashan died at the age 33.

"Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP," McGlashan tweeted last year in the wake of Reyes' death.

"He touched so many lives and he is up there smiling and watching," read a short memorial shared on Reyes' Facebook page at the time.