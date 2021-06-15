Watch the Deadliest Catch Crew Learn About Nick McGlashan's Death: It's 'a Huge Loss'

The fisherman died last December at 33 years old

This week's episode of Deadliest Catch will pay tribute to the late Nick McGlashan, who died last December from a drug overdose. The fisherman was 33.

In an exclusive sneak peek, one of the crew members announces they just "got the weirdest text" informing them of Nick's death. The news sends shockwaves through the cast, who note what "a huge loss" it is.

"Wow," Captain Johnathan Hillstrand says. "[Just] like that, Nick's gone."

"I've got text messages and words going around that Nick McGlashan passed away," Captain Sig Hansen says. "Nick was a part of Summer Bay and pretty much every boat Bill [Wichrowski]'s been running lately. Bill, you know, treated him as family."

Sig adds, "I couldn't imagine what he's going through right now, but hopefully Bill will make this season happen, assuming he even comes up at all. I don't know the status and where Bill's head is at."

Nick McGlashan Nick McGlashan | Credit: Nick Mcglashan/Twitter

Nick had been a part of the Discovery Channel series since 2013.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE after his death. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Discovery and is streaming on discovery+.