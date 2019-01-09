Crab Boat Reportedly Featured on Deadliest Catch Capsizes in Oregon, Killing 3 People

A commercial fishing boat capsized in rough waters off the Oregon coast, reportedly killing three men aboard.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, which tweeted an image of the rescue effort, the Mary B. II fishing vessel was crossing Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport when it capsized amid waves that reached up to 14 ft.

#USCG Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas. pic.twitter.com/vmyB2K6J8b — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 9, 2019

CBS News reports that the Coast Guard pulled one fisherman from the sea Tuesday, and the man later died. Authorities reportedly said a second body washed ashore after midnight, and the third body was found on the hull of the boat. The victims have not yet been identified.

Initial reports stated the vessel was featured on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, which chronicles the dangers of catching crabs in the area, but PEOPLE has confirmed it was not.

“We did everything we could. Unfortunately, it was just a tragic outcome and our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew,” said Petty Officer Levi Reed with the U.S. Coast Guard, according to CBS affiliate KPIC-TV.