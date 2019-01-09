Crab Boat Reportedly Featured on Deadliest Catch Capsizes in Oregon, Killing 3 People

USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter
Aurelie Corinthios
January 09, 2019 02:48 PM

A commercial fishing boat capsized in rough waters off the Oregon coast, reportedly killing three men aboard.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, which tweeted an image of the rescue effort, the Mary B. II fishing vessel was crossing Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport when it capsized amid waves that reached up to 14 ft.

CBS News reports that the Coast Guard pulled one fisherman from the sea Tuesday, and the man later died. Authorities reportedly said a second body washed ashore after midnight, and the third body was found on the hull of the boat. The victims have not yet been identified.

Initial reports stated the vessel was featured on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, which chronicles the dangers of catching crabs in the area, but PEOPLE has confirmed it was not.

RELATED: Remembering the Late Deadliest Catch Stars, from Phil Harris to Blake Painter

“We did everything we could. Unfortunately, it was just a tragic outcome and our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew,” said Petty Officer Levi Reed with the U.S. Coast Guard, according to CBS affiliate KPIC-TV.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.