Deadliest Catch Captain Blake Painter Found with Drugs at Time of Death

A variety of drugs were found at the scene of former Deadliest Catch captain Blake Painter’s death.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, there were multiple forms of drugs, including what police believe to be heroin and meth, located near the Painter’s body when he was pronounced dead in his Astoria, Oregon, home on May 25.

“Located on the couch were two pill bottles. On pill bottle was labeled Tramadol and contained the same,” read the report. “The other bottle was found to have an assortment of pills inside.”

“On the table, I located a straw or pipe, tinfoil with brown residue and a small Altoids container,” the report continued. “Inside the Altoids container was a black substance wrapped in a tan colored plastic ad white crystal substance in a small baggy.”

The medical examiner also discovered a “small pipe” in Painter’s shorts.

Painter was found when a friend grew concerned and called police after not having heard from him for several days. Police discovered Painter lying on his side could smell “the odor of decaying flesh” upon arrival at the home.

The captain’s face, back and stomach were blue, according to the report.

“It appeared he had been dead for several days,” read the report.

Painter’s cause of death is still pending. He was 38.

Blake Painter Discovery

Local newspaper The Daily Astorian reports that Painter was arrested earlier this year when a police officer allegedly saw him smoking heroin while driving.

Painter, an expert crab fisherman, first turned up on Deadliest Catch during season 2 and opted to leave the series several episodes into the third season.

Painter spoke of his love-hate relationship with his career, including several of his related injuries, in an interview with Seattle Weekly in 2013. “I dread long-lining season, just because it’s so repetitive,” he said, before later appreciating, “When fishing is good, you’re making money quick. It’s not uncommon to make $1,000 a day.”