Deadliest Catch Star Blake Painter Found Dead at 38

Former Deadliest Catch captain Blake Painter was found dead in his home in Oregon on Friday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s office confirms to PEOPLE. He was 38.

The past captain of the F/V Maverick, who appeared on the Discovery Channel series in 2006 and 2007, was discovered when a friend grew concerned and called police after not having heard from Painter in several days, according to TMZ.

Police are also testing several substances found at the scene of Painter’s death that will be tested for narcotics. They do not suspect foul play, though his official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy and toxicology test.

Discovery

Painter, an expert crab fisherman, first turned up on Deadliest Catch during season 2 and opted to leave the series several episodes into the third season.

Painter spoke of his love-hate relationship with his career, including several of his related injuries, in an interview with Seattle Weekly in 2013. “I dread long-lining season, just because it’s so repetitive,” he said, before later appreciating, “When fishing is good, you’re making money quick. It’s not uncommon to make $1,000 a day.”

Discovery Channel has not yet released a statement.

The series was in the news just last week when another of the show’s captains, Sig Hansen, 52, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he spat on an Uber driver after drinking in Seattle in 2017.