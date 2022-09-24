'Dead to Me' Barrels Toward Its Fiery Conclusion in Banged-Up, F-Bombing Final Season Teaser Trailer

Season 3 of Dead to Me premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix

Published on September 24, 2022

Dead to Me is gearing up for its epic conclusion.

Netflix previously renewed the dark comedy in July 2020 for a third and final season. Now, the streaming service is sharing the very first look at what's to come, unveiling a bloody hilarious NSFW teaser trailer.

The visual includes flashbacks to moments that occurred throughout the first two seasons, leading up to game-changing ending in the sophomore installment's finale where Ben Wood (James Marsden) fled the scene after drunkenly crashing into Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale's (Linda Cardellini) vehicle.

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Courtesy of Netflix

New footage sees Judy following Jen into the hospital as a medical professional pushes her in on a stretcher.

"F--- me," says Jen as she lays in a hospital bed with a cast around her neck, while Judy attempts to flag down a doctor for further assistance. "F--- me so hard."

Once a nurse enters the room, Jen asks him, "Can you get the f---ing doctor?" Judy then politely clarifies, "Can you please get the f---ing doctor?'

In a snarky response, the nurse tells the women, "I will do my f---ing best."

Continuing the joke, Jen responds, "F---ing thank you!"

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me
Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dead to Me premiered on Netflix in May 2019. Created by Liz Feldman, the series follows the unlikely bond that forms between a widow and the woman who accidentally killed her husband.

The streaming service renewed the dark comedy in July 2020 for a third and final season.

Production was initially delayed until late last year. But filming experienced a further delay after Applegate, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021.

Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
Courtesy of Netflix

Around the time Applegate's health battle was made public, Netflix sent her a thoughtful gift.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she tweeted at the time. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

She added in another tweet: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do."

Season 3 of Dead to Me premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

