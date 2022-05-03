Dead to Me Is Officially Returning for a Third and Final Season This Fall

It's official, Dead to Me is returning to Netflix this fall for one last season!

Fans learned the show would be returning for another season way back in 2020, and now they can finally mark their calendar for a fall return date.

The dark comedy about two women who find friendship in a grief support group stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini

While fans will have to say goodbye to Jen Harding (Applegate) and Judy Hale (Cardellini), this year, the show's creator Liz Feldman had another show greenlit by Netflix called No Good Deed.

According to a statement from the Netflix the new show will be another "dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."

"No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced," said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix. "She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed."

Christina Applegate, James Marsden

Dead to Me is executive produced by Feldman, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Applegate, 50, earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the show's grieving widowin season 1.

"I didn't even think that I was remotely close to having this day so it's shocking. I mean, look at who I am standing there with!" she told PEOPLE after learning of the nod.