Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer: Jen and Judy Attempt to Outsmart the FBI

Image zoom Netflix

The countdown to Dead to Me season 2 is officially on.

The trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of the hit Netflix dark comedy dropped on Friday via The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving fans a look at the chaotic aftermath of season 1's cliffhanger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No one can ever know what happened," Jen (Christina Applegate) tells Judy (Linda Cardellini) after the bloody backyard accident.

But keeping their secrets buried proves harder than expected — especially with Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels.

"The FBI are good at connecting dots!" Jen says. "And we are the dots."

The first season followed Jen as she struggled to cope with the unexpected hit-and-run death of her husband. She befriended Judy at a support group, and they soon became inseparable. But as their relationship progressed, Judy’s secrets plunged the duo into some dark places.

RELATED: Dead to Me: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Take Drastic Measures in Season 2 Teaser

"I'm lying to everyone, all the time," Jen says in the trailer.

"You don't have to lie to me," Judy adds.

Applegate, 48, received several award nominations for her role in the show, including an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nod.

Dead to Me, a CBS Television Studios show by Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman produced for Netflix, ended with predominantly positive reviews from critics for its first season, receiving an 87 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Dead to Me season 2 hits Netflix on May 8.