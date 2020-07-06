Dead to Me Returning to Netflix for 3rd and Final Season: 'It's Been an Incredible Gift'

Netflix is preparing to close the curtain on Dead to Me — but its relationship with series creator Liz Feldman is only just beginning.

The streaming service announced Monday that it had formed a multi-year partnership with Feldman for original series and other projects. Under this new partnership, Feldman's acclaimed comedy Dead to Me will return for a third and final season.

The hit show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy. The cast also includes James Marsden.

"From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make," Feldman said in a statement. "And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Added Jane Wiseman, Netflix's VP of comedy series, "Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come."

Dead to Me is executive produced by Feldman, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Applegate, 48, earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of grieving widow Jen Harding in season 1. (She ultimately lost to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.)

“I didn’t even think that I was remotely close to having this day so it’s shocking. I mean, look at who I am standing there with!” she told PEOPLE after learning of the nod. "I was like, ‘There is no way.’ Yes, people have been really, really complimentary of the show and that’s felt really nice because it doesn’t always happen like that, but still I was like, ‘How’d I squeeze in there?'"