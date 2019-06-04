Netflix's Dead to Me Renewed for Season 2 with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini

Netflix’s popular dark comedy, Dead to Me, isn’t dead just yet.

The gripping show — which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as the two central female characters — was just renewed for a second season. Creator Liz Feldman, formerly of One Big Happy and 2 Broke Girls, will return as showrunner and executive producer, while Applegate and Cardellini will return as Jen and Judy, unexpected friends who get taken down a dark path.

The first season follows Jen (Applegate) as she struggles to cope with the unexpected hit-and-run death of her husband. She meets and befriends Judy (Cardellini) at a support group, and they soon become inseparable. But as their relationship progresses, Judy’s secrets began to plunge the duo into some dark places, with the season ending on a major cliffhanger.

Feldman previously teased a second season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the two friends’ relationship would become even more complicated.

“It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women,” Feldman previously told EW. “What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

In the same interview, she also discussed casting Applegate and Cardellini as her central duo, explaining that she already knew Applegate and casting her for the role was sort of a “no-brainer,” and when she met the latter actress she decided to “roll the dice.”

“When I sat down with Linda to meet her for the first time, I was so taken by how she’s just got such great warmth and she’s just so naturally funny. I just thought like, ‘Oh, there’s a softness and a vulnerability there that would be so great, not just for Judy, but to play in contrast to Christina’s Jen,'” the producer explained to EW. “So we kind of rolled the dice. Sometimes you roll the dice and it turns up lucky sevens.”

Dead to Me, a CBS Television Studios show produced for Netflix, ended with predominantly positive reviews from critics for its first season, receiving an 87 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

A premiere date for season 2 has not yet been released.