DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman Both Canceled at The CW After Multiple Seasons

Batwoman -- “Fair Skin Blue Eyes” -- Image Number: BWN204a_0496r2_open -- Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman -- Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.; DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- Image LGD01_HM_HG_v01_r01 -- Pictured (L-R): Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall/Hawkman and Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2015 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are saying goodbye to The CW.

Both superhero series have been canceled and will not return for new seasons, according to showrunners for each project.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no Season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote in a tweet on Friday. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

"Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider," she added in another tweet alongside a red heart emoji.

In a message of her own, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries wrote, "Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing [a fourth season]. I am bummed, but full of gratitude."

She continued: "What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Star City 2046" -- Image LGN106b_0439b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/ White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Ciara Renee as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke / Green Arrow, Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, and Franz Drameh as Jefferson "Jax" Jackson -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW

The CW previously awarded early renewals to seven series last month, including All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CW has yet to decide on the fate of other series on the network, the outlet added, including, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Stargirl, and first-year shows All American: Homecoming, The 4400, Naomi, and Tom Swift.

Batwoman -- “Bat Girl Magic!” -- Image Number: BWN203b_0001r -- Pictured (L - R): Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Alex Morf as Victor Zsasz -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Credit: Katie Yu/The CW

Legends premiered in January 2016 while Batwoman first began airing in October 2019. Legends previously wrapped up its seventh season on March 22 after Batwoman concluded its third on March 2.

Javicia Leslie, who took over the lead role on Batwoman from Ruby Rose — who exited the series after its first season — reacted to the news of her series cancelation with a candid Instagram post.

"I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to 🙏🏾 Family, this Bat Team is ours.. HERstory was made and it can never be taken," Leslie, 34, wrote.