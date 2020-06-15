DC Comics and HBO Max Team Up to Debut New Digital Comic Series To the Max

Move over Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman: there's a new superhero trio ready to save the world.

DC Comics and HBO Max have teamed up to debut To The Max, a brand-new original digital comic book series that features stories about ordinary people achieving their maximum potential when they transform into extraordinary superheroes with the help of another new character to the DC pantheon, Max the dog.

Free to download starting beginning Monday, the initial launch of the digital comic includes three 8-page chapters featuring everyday people Hector, Brian and Olivia, who meet Max the dog, gain access to different superpowers and become able to teleport, shapeshift, fly and save lives around the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative, personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone.”

“DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content. These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!”

Image zoom HBO Max

In To the Max: Hector, a Cuban American schoolteacher finds a mysterious device, which sends him flying into an incredible outer-space rescue mission. Cover art is by Lee, penciled by Scot Eaton, and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max: Brian, meanwhile, features an African American scuba instructor who is transformed into a superhero who must save innocent people from a deadly storm in Singapore. Cover art is by Jorge Jimenez, penciled by Hendry Prasetya, and written by Cohen.

Finally, To The Max: Olivia follows a down-on-her-luck standup comic who is the only thing standing between her audience and gun-toting criminals who plan to rob a Las Vegas casino. Cover art is by Amanda Conner, penciled by Laura Braga and written by Cohen.

Image zoom Jim Lee DC Comics

Lee, who illustrated the cover of To the Max: Hector, says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that “helping create new characters is always a fun challenge in discovering and bringing out the hero which lies within each of us."

"So, I was honored and excited to be invited to illustrate the first appearance and cover of Hector: To The Max, a schoolteacher who discovers he has amazing abilities courtesy of a cool supersuit,” he adds. "The world is always in need of heroes, and teachers bear an awesome responsibility in educating and enriching our youth, and in that way, they are real-life superheroes.”