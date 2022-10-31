01 of 08 Tamron Hall's Halloween Costume ABC On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality transformed into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE. "It took my breath away! Then, I saw all of the videos posted online of kids celebrating. I knew I had to dive right in, no pun intended, and support this magical moment. Halloween is my favorite holiday because it's all about fantasy and imagination. We can be anything we want, including mermaids!"

02 of 08 Live with Kelly and Ryan's Halloween Costumes WABC Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all out for Halloween, and 2022 was no exception, with the pair taking on a ton of pop culture icons and moments in their parade of costumes, including (pictured) Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. "I really dug that look and I loved the roots and the dark end color of my hair — I thought the wig was super chic," Ripa told PEOPLE. "I liked the whole thing. And I thought Ryan was super adorable as Harry Styles."

03 of 08 The View's Halloween Costumes ABC/Lou Rocco For the ABC daytime show's annual Halloween show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as characters from their favorite TV shows, including Bridgerton, Married... with Children and Sex and the City. All was to honor "TV show icons" — the theme the women settled on after a visit from Elisabeth Moss inspired Goldberg to dress as June Osborne, the role Moss plays on the The Handmaid's Tale. All were asked to suggest which female character they'd want to portray, with Costume Designer Fran Taylor coordinating the head-to-toe looks.

04 of 08 The Talk's Halloween Costumes Paramount+ The Talk's "Hollywood Haunted House" included more nods to pop culture milestones, with (from left) Akbar Gbajabiamila as Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft, Amanda Kloots as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Sheryl Underwood as Megan Thee Stallion and Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (with a visit from some Ghostbusters, too!).

05 of 08 Jennifer Hudson's Halloween Costume Chris Millard/Warner Bros Jennifer Hudson surprised audience members on her new daytime talk show with her costume as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992's Sister Act, the character played by fellow EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg. "Do you think I did okay, y'all?" Hudson asked the audience while striking a pose as the singing nun. "What do you think [Goldberg] will say?" The Respect star said that the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was her favorite movie and helped inspire her dreams to become a singer.

06 of 08 Sherri Shepherd's Halloween Costume SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury For the Oct. 31 episode of her eponymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd and her guests were all inspired by Bridgerton with a twist: as vampires! Bravo personalities Luann De Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey joined in the fun to spill (and perhaps sip) some tea.