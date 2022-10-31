Entertainment TV All the Daytime Talk Show Halloween Costumes from 2022 From Today and Live to The View and The Talk, everyone got dressed up — and turned out By People Staff Published on October 31, 2022 02:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Tamron Hall's Halloween Costume ABC On Monday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the television personality transformed into "Ariel Hall" in celebration of Halle Bailey becoming the first Black Ariel in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. "I cannot express just how excited I was when I saw Halle Bailey emerge as the new Ariel in the teaser trailer," Hall told PEOPLE. "It took my breath away! Then, I saw all of the videos posted online of kids celebrating. I knew I had to dive right in, no pun intended, and support this magical moment. Halloween is my favorite holiday because it's all about fantasy and imagination. We can be anything we want, including mermaids!" 02 of 08 Live with Kelly and Ryan's Halloween Costumes WABC Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all out for Halloween, and 2022 was no exception, with the pair taking on a ton of pop culture icons and moments in their parade of costumes, including (pictured) Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. "I really dug that look and I loved the roots and the dark end color of my hair — I thought the wig was super chic," Ripa told PEOPLE. "I liked the whole thing. And I thought Ryan was super adorable as Harry Styles." 03 of 08 The View's Halloween Costumes ABC/Lou Rocco For the ABC daytime show's annual Halloween show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as characters from their favorite TV shows, including Bridgerton, Married... with Children and Sex and the City. All was to honor "TV show icons" — the theme the women settled on after a visit from Elisabeth Moss inspired Goldberg to dress as June Osborne, the role Moss plays on the The Handmaid's Tale. All were asked to suggest which female character they'd want to portray, with Costume Designer Fran Taylor coordinating the head-to-toe looks. 04 of 08 The Talk's Halloween Costumes Paramount+ The Talk's "Hollywood Haunted House" included more nods to pop culture milestones, with (from left) Akbar Gbajabiamila as Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft, Amanda Kloots as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Sheryl Underwood as Megan Thee Stallion and Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (with a visit from some Ghostbusters, too!). 05 of 08 Jennifer Hudson's Halloween Costume Chris Millard/Warner Bros Jennifer Hudson surprised audience members on her new daytime talk show with her costume as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992's Sister Act, the character played by fellow EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg. "Do you think I did okay, y'all?" Hudson asked the audience while striking a pose as the singing nun. "What do you think [Goldberg] will say?" The Respect star said that the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was her favorite movie and helped inspire her dreams to become a singer. 06 of 08 Sherri Shepherd's Halloween Costume SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury For the Oct. 31 episode of her eponymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd and her guests were all inspired by Bridgerton with a twist: as vampires! Bravo personalities Luann De Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey joined in the fun to spill (and perhaps sip) some tea. 07 of 08 The Today Show's Halloween Costumes Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images What happens in Vegas ... comes to Rockefeller Plaza! The Today crew paid homage to the other city that never sleeps and all of its entertainment options. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb flew high as Cirque du Soleil performers, Craig Melvin stepped into the ring as Muhammad Ali, Sheinelle Jones led a troupe of showgirls, Al Roker hit the high notes as Sammy Davis Jr., Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer were David Copperfield and his magical assistant, Jenna Bush Hager transformed into concert mainstay Céline Dion, Willie Geist was all shook up as Elvis Presley and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker went as Vegas newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. 08 of 08 The Daily Blast's Halloween Costumes Lone Wolf Photograph On the Halloween edition of the nationally syndicated talk show, Daily Blast Live co-hosts Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder, Al Jackson, Erica Cobb, Tory Shulman and Lindsey Granger celebrated spooky season in style as some of this year's notorious celebrities and cultural icons, including former SNL star Pete Davidson, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, actor Will Smith, late Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and chart-topping superstar Beyoncé, respectively.