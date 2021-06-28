Daytime Emmys Apologizes for Using Wrong Actress Photo to Honor Late Soap Star Marguerite Ray

A photo of actress Veronica Redd, who took over Marguerite Ray’s role on The Young and the Restless, was inadvertently used during the Daytime Emmys in memoriam segment

The Daytime Emmys is apologizing after a major error in the in memoriam segment involving the late actress Marguerite Ray.

Ray, who had a 10-year run on The Young and the Restless, died in November at the age of 89. She made history on the show portraying the series' first Black regular character.

During the in memoriam segment of Friday's ceremony on CBS, the Daytime Emmys meant to honor the late soap star with her photo, but accidentally used a photo of actress Veronica Redd - who is still alive.

Both women played the role of housekeeper Mamie Johnson on the famed soap opera. Ray starred from 1980 to 1990, and Redd, 72, took over the character upon her exit, playing the part thereafter.

The Young and the Restless Marguerite Ray Credit: CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

On Saturday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences apologized for the misrepresentation of Ray at the 48th annual awards show, noting that the photo mistake would be corrected on its digital platforms.

"We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed," the NATAS wrote in a three-part tweet.

"We sincerely apologize to the Ray family - as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy," the apology continued.

Several fans shared their disappointment on social media following the awards show mistake. The latest snafu follows past scrutiny over the in memoriam segment's omission of certain stars, or the representation within the annual list.

"@YandR_CBS @DaytimeEmmys Y'all showed a picture of Veronica Redd instead of Marguerite Ray during the memorial. Did y'all just Google "Mamie Johnson" and went with the first picture that popped up? They don't look the same. You got a whole bunch of folks confused and upset," one user wrote.

Another tweeted, "Is anyone going to acknowledge the #DaytimeEmmy screw up during the memorial segment? They put up a picture of Veronica Redd instead of Marguerite Ray! They both played Mamie on #YR but still. That's quite the mixup! Shameful :-[ #DaytimeEmmys."

Prior to her time on The Young and the Restless, Ray, also well known for her guest turn on Sanford and Son, starred in guest roles in other series like Bewitched, The Wild Wild West, Ironside, and Days of Our Lives. She began her acting career after graduating from the University of California at Berkeley.

The Daytime Emmys were pre-taped on June 12 and 13. Along with the video presentation, the in memoriam segment also featured a performance by Diamond White from The Bold and the Beautiful.