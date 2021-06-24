Daytime Emmy Awards to Honor Late TV Legends Alex Trebek, Regis Philbin and Larry King

Larry King and Alex Trebek have also earned posthumous nominations at the 2021 awards show, airing Friday night

The 48th annual awards show, hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood, is set to take place Friday on CBS and Paramount+, and more than 40 categories will be awarded on the show and on social media.

On Thursday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will be making special appearances in order to pay tribute to Trebek, Philbin and King, Deadline reported.

Philbin died in July at the age of 88 of natural causes, his family said in a statement at the time. Trebek died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer and King died in January at 87.

In addition to their tributes at the Daytime Emmys, both Trebek and King have earned posthumous nominations.

Trebek is nominated for outstanding game show host for his work on Jeopardy!, while the show itself is nominated in the outstanding game show and outstanding daytime special event categories.

King, meanwhile, received a nod for outstanding informative talk show host for Larry King Now.

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay, Gloria Estefan, Mario Lopez, Good Morning America's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, Extra's Nate Burleson and Studio City's Sean Kana are also among the presenters.

The presenter list is rounded out by a series of soap opera stars: General Hospital's Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros and Kelly Thiebaud; The Young and the Restless's Bryton James, Brytni Sarpi and Michelle Stafford; Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry and Robert Scott Wilson; and The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan.