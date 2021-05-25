Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations 2021: Alex Trebek, Larry King Earn Posthumous Nods

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air June 25 on CBS and Paramount+

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Award nominations are here!

On Tuesday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the list of nominations, which includes posthumous nods for late TV personalities Larry King and Alex Trebek. The 48th annual awards show is set to take place June 25 on CBS and Paramount+, and more than 40 categories will be awarded on the show and on social media.

Trebek, who died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, has been nominated for outstanding game show host for his work on Jeopardy!, while the show itself was also nominated in the outstanding game show and outstanding daytime special event categories.

King, meanwhile, is nominated for outstanding informative talk show host for Larry King Now. The star died in January at the age of 87.

Days of our Lives Credit: NBCUniversal

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding drama series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding limited drama series

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding game show

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

jeopardy Credit: CBS

Outstanding legal/courtroom program

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

Divorce Court (Fox)

Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

The People's Court (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding morning show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding informative talk show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk Credit: Facebook Watch

Outstanding entertainment talk show

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Outstanding entertainment news program

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E!'s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding daytime special event

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding daytime non-fiction special

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME's Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding daytime promotional announcement

The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Good Morning America / Sunshine (ABC)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Kids' Choice Awards / 2020 Kids' Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

drew barrymore

Outstanding performance by a lead actress in a drama series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding performance by a lead actor in a drama series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding performance by a supporting actress in a drama series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding performance by a supporting actor in a drama series

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding younger performer in a drama series

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding guest performer in a drama series

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton, General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo as Orpheus, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashto, General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding culinary host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe, Counter Space (Vice TV)

Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

Outstanding game show host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding informative talk show host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding entertainment talk show host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Sean Evans, Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest | Credit: Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

Outstanding writing team for a drama series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding directing team for a drama series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding music direction and composition for a daytime program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding original song

"Cabana Boy Troy," The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

"I Got the Music," Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

"More Than a Vow," The Young and the Restless (CBS)

"The Other Side of Hollywood," Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

"Unsaid Emily," Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding lighting direction for a drama or daytime fiction program

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding lighting direction

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

The Talk (CBS)

ellen degeneres Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Outstanding technical team for a drama or daytime fiction program

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding technical team

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

The Talk (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding multiple camera editing for a drama or daytime fiction program

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Outstanding sound mixing and editing for a drama or daytime fiction program

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding live and direct-to-tape sound mixing

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding casting for a drama or daytime fiction program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding art direction/set decoration/scenic design for a drama or daytime fiction program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding art direction/set decoration/scenic design

Craftopia (HBO Max)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

Kelly Clarkson Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Outstanding costume design/styling for a drama or daytime fiction program

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding costume design/styling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding hairstyling for a drama or daytime fiction program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding hairstyling

The Big Fib (Disney+)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding makeup for a drama or daytime fiction program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding makeup

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)