Daytime Emmy Awards 2020: See the Full List of Nominees
The nominations for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday
One of TV's biggest nights is almost upon us!
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations during Thursday's episode of The Talk.
The soaps seemed to rule this year's list, with General Hospital nabbing an impressive 23 nominations, followed closely by Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.
Fan-favorite talk shows including, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Red Table Talk, The View and more all nabbed nominations in their respective categories.
See the nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series:
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
The People's Court
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Show:
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today show
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Outstanding Game Show:
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
The Price is Right
Jeopardy!
Family Feud
Outstanding Game Show Host:
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The 3rd hour of Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 26 at 8/7 c on CBS