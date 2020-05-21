The nominations for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday

Daytime Emmy Awards 2020: See the Full List of Nominees

One of TV's biggest nights is almost upon us!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations during Thursday's episode of The Talk.

The soaps seemed to rule this year's list, with General Hospital nabbing an impressive 23 nominations, followed closely by Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

See the nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Image zoom Michelle Stafford, Kristina Wagner, John J. York, Chandra Wilson

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series:

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

The People's Court

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Show:

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today show

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Outstanding Game Show:

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

The Price is Right

Jeopardy!

Family Feud

Outstanding Game Show Host:

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Image zoom Alex Trebek Eric McCandless/abc

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The 3rd hour of Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan