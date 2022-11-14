'Days of Our Lives' Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode

Days of Our Lives will air a special tribute to the late actor during his final episode on Dec. 26

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 10:38 PM
john aniston
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star.

The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes.

In response to his death, the show will air a special tribute during his final episode, which is scheduled to air on Dec. 26.

"In terms of how we plan to complete Victor's storyline, that is still being discussed," Days of Our Lives said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days of Our Lives
Jeff Katz/Getty Images

John first appeared on the NBC series in July 1985 and made his most recent appearance in an episode that aired Nov. 11.

During that episode, John's character prepared to celebrate his wedding anniversary and had a chat with his nephew Xander, played by Paul Telfer.

Telfer told PEOPLE that he felt incredibly lucky and grateful to have worked with the star.

"He was my mentor on the show in as much as Victor was Zander's mentor within the narrative," he said, adding that his on-screen uncle elevated the daytime series and bettered his career as an actor.

"Mostly because being around him, learning the lessons of brevity and wit and strength, all the things I hope to continue on from his style and bring into mine, ultimately it's just gratitude in being exposed to such a consummate actor," Telfer explained.

John was recently honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role on the soap opera. Though he did not attend the June ceremony, Jennifer Aniston, his daughter, appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate her father's career on the show.

"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer, 53, said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

News of John's death came after Jennifer confirmed he died in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"⁣Jennifer concluded the post, "Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."

Related Articles
john aniston
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: (l-r) Peggy McCay as Caroline Brady, John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis
'Days of Our Lives' and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
john aniston, jennifer aniston, nancy aniston
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Steve Burton Cast on Peacock’s Days of our Lives
Steve Burton Returns to 'Days of Our Lives' ! Actor Set to Reprise Role with 'Thrilling New Storyline'
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 06: GENERAL HOSPITAL - 1982 - John Stamos (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images); NADI, FIJI - OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); GENERAL HOSPITAL - gallery - 10/19/72 Mark Hamill starred as Jessie Brewer's teenage nephew, Kent Murray, on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Daytime's "General Hospital". "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m., ET, on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
15 Celebrities You Forgot Were on 'General Hospital'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Jennifer Aniston; John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston as He Earns Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award
Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Suzanne Rogers "Days of our Lives" Set NBC Studios Burbank 09/13/21
King Charles' Speech Preempted Final 'Days of Our Lives' NBC Episode Ahead of Move to Peacock
Amy, played by Amber Marshall with Finn, played by Robert Cormier. (CBC) HEARTLAND
Robert Cormier's 'Heartland' Costar Says He Was a 'Joy to Be Around' in Touching Tribute After His Death
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWrtJ8hl7z/?hl=en robertcormier "When your passion and purpose are greater than your fear and excuses, you will find a way." Edited · 213w
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Betty White, Bob Saget, Anne Heche
Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche Among 2022 Emmy Awards' Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Jessica Walter, Anthony Bourdain and John Ritter.
Stars Who Were Nominated for Emmy Awards After Their Deaths
Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show" at The Ham Yard Hotel on November 1, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple); https://www.gofundme.com/f/s2kg7-raise-funds-in-memory-of-gunnar-mortensen Raise Funds for the Family of Gunnar Mortensen
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant, 39, Killed in Motorcycle Crash
ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce of Disney's 'Descendants' perform and join fans at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort on October 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Friend and Costar Cameron Boyce on His 23rd Birthday: 'Love You'
Toni Cornell and Chris Cornell home video
Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on His Birthday with Sweet Home Video
Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone and James Caan (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Good Friend' James Caan After His Death: 'A Man's Man'