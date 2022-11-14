'Days of Our Lives' Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode

John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star.

The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes.

In response to his death, the show will air a special tribute during his final episode, which is scheduled to air on Dec. 26.

"In terms of how we plan to complete Victor's storyline, that is still being discussed," Days of Our Lives said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Jeff Katz/Getty Images

John first appeared on the NBC series in July 1985 and made his most recent appearance in an episode that aired Nov. 11.

During that episode, John's character prepared to celebrate his wedding anniversary and had a chat with his nephew Xander, played by Paul Telfer.

Telfer told PEOPLE that he felt incredibly lucky and grateful to have worked with the star.

"He was my mentor on the show in as much as Victor was Zander's mentor within the narrative," he said, adding that his on-screen uncle elevated the daytime series and bettered his career as an actor.

"Mostly because being around him, learning the lessons of brevity and wit and strength, all the things I hope to continue on from his style and bring into mine, ultimately it's just gratitude in being exposed to such a consummate actor," Telfer explained.

John was recently honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role on the soap opera. Though he did not attend the June ceremony, Jennifer Aniston, his daughter, appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate her father's career on the show.

"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer, 53, said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

News of John's death came after Jennifer confirmed he died in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"⁣Jennifer concluded the post, "Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."