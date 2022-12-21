'Days of Our Lives' Star Tamara Braun Pens Farewell as She Exits Series: 'I Will Miss You All'

The actress, who also previously appeared on General Hospital and All My Children, was nominated at the 2021 Daytime Emmys for playing Ava Vitali — the same role that earned her the award in 2009

Published on December 21, 2022 03:05 PM
tamara braun
Tamara Braun. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Tamara Braun is saying good day to Days of Our Lives.

The actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday with the caption: "Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem."

She also shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes moments, writing, "Thought I'd share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years. Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I'll still be here, you can find me on IG!! 😉 Much love. #farewell #bekind #love #solong #Ava #tobereal #give #grateful #thankyou #adios #byebye #days"

Braun, 51, has played Ava Vitali on and off since 2008 and was named outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 2009 Daytime Emmy Awards. She was nominated again for the award in 2021, and has two additional nominations for her work on General Hospital. (Braun has also previously appeared on on All My Children.)

Lucas Adams, who plays her son Tripp Dalton, wrote, "Gonna miss you so much!!!!" to which she responded, "you too my 'golden boy!' Love you!"

Tamara Braun
Tamara Braun. Tamara Braun/Instagram

When one fan questioned why she was leaving, Braun responded, "storyline went that way."

Celeb stylist Phillip Bloch wrote, "So bittersweet -- as one character goes, another will show up. Looking forward to see who you'll be next."

Braun's departure comes amid big changes for the show. In September, it moved to streaming platform Peacock after 57 years on NBC.

And a little more than a month ago, Days left one of its most legendary stars when star John Aniston died at age 89.

Aniston, who is the father of Jennifer Aniston, played the charmingly villainous Victor Kiriakis for more than 30 years and nearly 3,000 episodes. He is set to receive a poignant farewell when Days airs a special tribute during his final episode next Monday.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC (check local listings).

