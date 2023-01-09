Quinn Redeker, Star of 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 86

Industry veteran Quinn Redeker has died at age 86.

Redeker's daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed her father died on Dec. 20 in a statement to PEOPLE. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he died in Camarillo, California, from natural causes.

PEOPLE has also reached out to Redeker's rep for comment.

Born in Woodstock, Illinois, Redeker got his start as a stand-up comedian before later choosing to study acting. He was then able to build his career with dozens of television and film credits, including The Three Stooges Meet Hercules and The Law.

Redeker's most notable work on-screen is for Days of Our Lives. He played Alex Marshall on the soap series across an impressive 848 episodes, airing between 1979 to 1987.

His soap opera work also includes The Young and the Restless. He played multiple characters across his 221-episode run, which occurred between 1979 to 2004.

Ron Tom/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

For his work on The Young and the Restless as Rex Sterling, Redeker received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations in 1989 and 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

His last on-screen role was as a SWAT Officer on Kathy Bates' former series Harry's Law in 2012, though the part went uncredited.

Outside of acting, Redeker was a screenwriter and producer. His idea about soldiers playing Russian roulette led to the creation of the 1978 film The Deer Hunter, which won five out of its nine Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Redeker is survived by his children Brennen, Arianne, Glaen, and Quinn Jr., as well as two grandchildren.