Judi Evans has been in the hospital for 23 days after falling off her horse and later contracting the coronavirus

Days of Our Lives Star Judi Evans Says She Has Coronavirus, Nearly Needed Legs Amputated

Days of our Lives star Judi Evans has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Evans, 55, contracted the viral illness while recovering in the hospital following a horse accident last month, her rep said in a statement.

"I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital - 23 days now and counting," her rep said in a post on Facebook.

After Evans experienced "mild symptoms" including fever, aches, a cough, her rep said doctors discovered blood clots in her legs, which required surgery.

"She nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions," the rep wrote. "On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!"

The rep noted that despite Evans' tumultuous month, the actress is staying positive and focusing on her recovery.

"However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi 'humor' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually!" the rep said. "She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!"

During an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Evans said she personally requested the coronavirus test after noticing her symptoms.

"They had taken down a few tests without a mask on," she said. "[They tested me] and it came back positive."