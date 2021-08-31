Days of Our Lives' Camila Banus Marries Longtime Partner Marlon Aquino During Intimate Ceremony

The couple tied the knot at an intimate venue in Joshua Tree, California over the weekend

Camila Banus is officially a married woman!

The Days of Our Lives star, 31, married longtime partner Marlon Aquino at The Castle House Estate located in Joshua Tree, California over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We picked this venue because it was so different and unique," Banus tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It felt like an oasis in the middle of the desert. The minute we saw it, we knew it was for us."

Banus and Aquino couldn't "wait to commemorate a decade of being together with a romantic and unforgettable evening in Joshua Tree," the actress adds.

The newlyweds were surrounded by 90 of their loved ones. All traveling guests in attendance for the outdoor ceremony were either vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test prior in advance. Sanitation stations were present and masks were made available to all.

Camila Banus wedding Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

During the reception, guests snacked on Caribbean and Cuban-inspired food, which Banus says was a nod "to our cultures."

For the pair's special day, Banus wore two dresses: one from the White Collection by Vera Wang and from Willowby by Watters.

Camila Banus wedding Credit: Photographed by Luis Rodriguez

"Both are very bohemian and are a perfect fit for me and the venue," she says.

Banus and Aquino have been together since 2012. She announced their engagement in December 2020 during an Instagram Live.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camila Banus wedding Credit: Photographed by Giovanni Canales

"After almost 9 years together and months of planning the engagement, I was extremely happy & blessed with the overall turn out," Aquino also wrote on Instagram the following month. "Grateful for every family member and friends that was there. It's one of those impactful events you rarely forget."

Aquino later called Banus "the one" in a sweet Instagram post.