'Days of Our Lives' Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His 'Great Gatsby' -Inspired Wedding

Brandon Barash is married!

The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17.

"I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet," Barash, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Barash's 8-year-old daughter Harper Rose (from a previous marriage) served as the flower girl and a junior bridesmaid during the ceremony.

Following the couple's "I do's" they kicked off the cocktail hour with specialty drinks, including Barash's favorite: a Manhattan, and Devoto's go-to: a negroni. A seated dinner for their 145 guests followed with merlot poached pear salad, chicken with a champagne and mushroom sauce, grilled salmon in a basil beurre blanc sauce and butternut squash ravioli.

The newlyweds had their first dance to "Born to Love You" by Ray la Montagne, before they cut into their 4-tier cake, which had alternating layers of lemon curd and vanilla buttercream and triple chocolate with ganache.

Ahead of his big day, Barash told PEOPLE he was most looking forward to exchanging "I do's" with his bride-to-be.

"Just saying our vows and making that proclamation in front of everybody, that's really what's important to me," he says. "Sure, the party's going to be fun and we're going to have a great time dancing and drinking and eating the night away. But it's standing up in front of everybody I love, including the woman I love, and saying, 'Hey, I got your back for life.'"

Barash and Devoto originally met when she was working as a teacher at his daughter's school.

"I credit her with the whole relationship," Barash says of his daughter. "We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker and she had really never been like that with anybody."

"I was a single dad for a while and there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to," he continues. "And for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.' I said to her, 'You're five. How do you know what that means? What does that even mean? Good together?' And she would say, 'Well you guys just seem like you would be really great together as boyfriend and girlfriend.'"

The pair plans to take a honeymoon in Spain at some point, but for now they are basking in wedded bliss.

"We're excited to start a new adventure together," Barash says.