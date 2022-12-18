'Days of Our Lives' Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His 'Great Gatsby' -Inspired Wedding

The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17

By Emily Strohm
Published on December 18, 2022 06:21 PM
Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
Photo: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement

Brandon Barash is married!

The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17.

"I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet," Barash, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
@nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement

Barash's 8-year-old daughter Harper Rose (from a previous marriage) served as the flower girl and a junior bridesmaid during the ceremony.

Following the couple's "I do's" they kicked off the cocktail hour with specialty drinks, including Barash's favorite: a Manhattan, and Devoto's go-to: a negroni. A seated dinner for their 145 guests followed with merlot poached pear salad, chicken with a champagne and mushroom sauce, grilled salmon in a basil beurre blanc sauce and butternut squash ravioli.

The newlyweds had their first dance to "Born to Love You" by Ray la Montagne, before they cut into their 4-tier cake, which had alternating layers of lemon curd and vanilla buttercream and triple chocolate with ganache.

Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
@nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement

Ahead of his big day, Barash told PEOPLE he was most looking forward to exchanging "I do's" with his bride-to-be.

"Just saying our vows and making that proclamation in front of everybody, that's really what's important to me," he says. "Sure, the party's going to be fun and we're going to have a great time dancing and drinking and eating the night away. But it's standing up in front of everybody I love, including the woman I love, and saying, 'Hey, I got your back for life.'"

Barash and Devoto originally met when she was working as a teacher at his daughter's school.

Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
@nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement

"I credit her with the whole relationship," Barash says of his daughter. "We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker and she had really never been like that with anybody."

"I was a single dad for a while and there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to," he continues. "And for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.' I said to her, 'You're five. How do you know what that means? What does that even mean? Good together?' And she would say, 'Well you guys just seem like you would be really great together as boyfriend and girlfriend.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The pair plans to take a honeymoon in Spain at some point, but for now they are basking in wedded bliss.

"We're excited to start a new adventure together," Barash says.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Thommy Ten, Amelie van Tass
'America's Got Talent' Stars Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass Get Married at Las Vegas Chapel
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn Marries Lexi Hickman in Dreamy, Baseball-Themed Wedding: All the Details
Lucas Adam and Shelby Wulfert Wedding. Credit: Natalie Keeton/Natalie Nicole Photo
'Days of Our Lives' ' Lucas Adams Marries 'Liv & Maddie' Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding 49-28102022
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony
DIANA & NICK, Man Who Lost Wife to Long Covid Marries Activist Who Helped Him Grieve in Stunning Sunset Wedding
Man Who Lost Wife to Long COVID Marries Activist Who Helped Him Grieve in Stunning Sunset Wedding
Taylor Lautner wedding
Taylor Lautner's Wife Taylor Dome Describes the Visions Behind Her 2 Wedding Dresses
Napier cover rollout
Erin & Ben Napier Are 'Living the Best Years of Our Life' with 2 Girls: 'It's Special and It's Fleeting'
Tiffany Trump (L) and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City
What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Where was the image taken - Tennessee and Mexico When was the image taken - 08/27/22 and 10/27/22 Who took the photograph - Rebecca Adler Full credit line – Rebecca Adler Source contact information: Name: Caroline Fields Phone: 901.289.0086 E-mail: caroline@bbrmusicgroup.com
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline
Mary Lambert wedding. photo credit: Darling Photography.
Mary Lambert Is Married! 'Same Love' Singer and Wyatt Paige Hermansen Say 'I Do' in Rustic Ceremony
Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn attend 'Carter' photocall at Hotel Urso on November 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Batten
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Married to Benjamin McGrath — See All the Details!