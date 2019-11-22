Days of Our Lives Will Be Renewed for Season 56, Show Executive Says Despite 'Indefinite Hiatus' Report

Days of Our Lives will live to see another day!

The long-running NBC daytime soap will be renewed for a 56th season, Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday. NBC declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The cast was reportedly told of the renewal by a Corday Productions executive on Thursday, EW said, with production resuming in January after a year-end break. The 55th season of DOOL wraps production at the end of this month.

Last week, TVLine reported that all of the actors had been let out of their contracts and that the show was going on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of November — but a source told PEOPLE at the time that the report was “a clickbait story” and that it was likely that the soap would continue.

“The show shoots months and months in advance and they’ve gotten so far ahead that the cast was prepared ages ago for the fact that they would all be put on hiatus until closer to pick-up (aka renewal) time, for scheduling reasons,” the source said.

Image zoom Days of Our Lives cast

“The show will almost definitely get renewed and this was not news to literally anyone on the show, nor is anyone truly concerned,” the source added.

The news of the renewal comes one day after the announcement of a new digital series, titled Last Blast Reunion.

The digital series will see nine cast members from the 2000 season of DOOL reunite, including Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson).

Chadwick Hopson will play Kevin Lambert, originally played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti, while Teressa Liane will play Mimi Lockhart, who was played in the broadcast series by Farah Fath.

Image zoom Nadia Bjorlin, Kirsten Storms, Farah Fath, Heather Olson, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Jason Cook, Aaron Van Wagner John Paschal/JPI /NBC

Each episode of Last Blast Reunion will be between seven and 10 minutes long, and it will premiere Nov. 29, on The DOOL App. New episodes will be released every Thursday for the following seven weeks.

DOOL has aired nearly every weekday since November 8, 1965, making it one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world.

Some of DOOL’s most memorable cast members include John Aniston, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Suzanne Rogers, Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Alison Sweeney, Bill Hayes and Chrishell Hartley.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC (check local listings).