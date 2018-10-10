Days of Our Lives Star Peggy McCay Dies at 90

Days of Our Lives star Peggy McCay, who played Caroline Brady on the long-running NBC soap opera, has died at the age of 90.

She appeared in hundreds of episodes of Days of Our Lives from 1983 to 2017, according to IMDb. The actress, who performed in dozens of television shows starting in 1949, played roles on Perry Mason, The Young Marrieds, Gunsmoke, Gibbsville, Lou Grant and other programs.

TVLine broke the news. NBC representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

For her work on Days of Our Lives, she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress or supporting lead actress in a drama series at the Daytime Emmy Awards five times, according to IMDb.

In 1991, she took home a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for playing Irene Hayes on The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, according to the Television Academy. She was nominated for two other Primetime Emmys in 1986 and 1993.

McCay also nabbed an Obie, an award for off-Broadway shows, for performing in Uncle Vanya in the 1950s, The Wrap reported.

Several Days of Our Lives colleagues wrote tributes to McCay on social media. Stephen Nichols wrote on Instagram, “Well Peggy, this is unexpected. The last time I saw you, you talked about how eager you were to get back to work. You said it with such conviction and longing. Don’t worry, you gave the world plenty. Gave your audiences inspired performances and your fellow actors your strength and inspiration and absolute love of the work.”

He concluded, “I will miss you sweet, Peggy. I am so grateful for the time I had with you . Sending love to your loved ones. Rest In Peace.”

Always a classy lady our Emmy winning Peggy McCay who cared about her craft, her fellow actors and the Life of Days. She reigned well in this most pressured profession of Daytime. pic.twitter.com/27EGzNkRWi — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) October 10, 2018

I just heard the news that #PeggyMccay has passed. She was like a real grandmother to me, a mentor, a great source of encouragement, and she was so hilariously fierce. You are deeply missed Peggy! #RIPGrandmaCaroline 💔#Days pic.twitter.com/EPZh7yt1Tf — Jen Lilley (@jen_lilley) October 10, 2018

Peggy McCay was such a beautiful and tender woman. Her Presence was truly special to be around. Very honored to have shared precious time with her. Fly with the angels Ms. McCay. ❤️🌹🙏🏽 #PeggyMcCay pic.twitter.com/HuiuT6mTMT — Sal Stowers (@SalStowers) October 10, 2018

Just heard Peggy took her Final bow. RIP love…you’re a star forever! — Billy Flynn (@billymflynn) October 10, 2018

My deepest condolences to the fans, friends and family of Peggy McCay. #days https://t.co/8DrAzSDuIh — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) October 10, 2018

The Days of Our Lives cast has lost two other venerated actors recently: In September, Frank Parker died due to complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia at age 79, and in May, Joseph Campanella died of natural causes at age 93.