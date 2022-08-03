'Days of Our Lives' Is Moving to Peacock After Nearly 6 Decades on NBC

Days of Our Lives has found a new home on Peacock!

On Wednesday, NBC announced its long-running soap opera will be moving to its digital-owned platform after airing the show for nearly six decades.

Currently, Peacock already streams past episodes from the Emmy-winning drama series and previously aired its spinoffs, including Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas film.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

"With a large percentage of the 'Days of Our Lives' audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers," Lazarus added.

NBC

Starting Sept. 12, the show's time slot will be filled with the launch of NBC News Daily across the NBC stations.

The new hour-long show will be anchored by NBC's Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford, providing the viewers with "signature world-class reporting and breaking news coverage in a first-of-its kind," per the network's statement.

The program will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

Days of Our Lives — produced by Corday Productions Inc. in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television — first launched on NBC in 1965. The series celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020 and most recently, was renewed for seasons 57 and 58 on NBC in 2021.

The historic move leaves only three soap operas to remain on broadcast TV, including The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless on CBS, as well as General Hospital on ABC.