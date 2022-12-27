How 'Days of Our Lives' Said Goodbye to John Aniston with Touching Final Appearance for Victor Kiriakis

John Aniston sailed into the sunset on his last episode of Days of Our Lives.

The legacy soap actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis aired on Peacock Monday with a touching tribute to his 37 years on the show. The episode aired more than a month after Aniston died at the age of 89 on Nov. 11.

The final episode for Aniston featured somewhat of a redemption arc for his tough crime boss character. The Christmas-themed episode featured a clash between Victor and his nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker), who attempted to bring his ex-husband home for the holidays. However, Victor wasn't keen on letting the ex-family member into his house.

Later in the episode, Victor had a change of heart. "I changed my mind because I have a heart of gold," he said. The episode also added a highlight reel of Aniston's best moments that recapped Victor's nearly four-decade trajectory.

The episode ended with a younger Victor sailing into the sunset on a yacht — which is expected to be the last time the characters will ever be seen on the long-running soap opera.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Ahead of his death, Aniston was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Victor. Though the actor was not in attendance, the award was presented by his daughter, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston.

"This is truly a special moment for me," said Jennifer, 53. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Jennifer also announced her father's passing on Nov. 14. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos on Instagram.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Days of Our Lives streams new episodes weekdays on Peacock.