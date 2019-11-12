Days of Our Lives Put on Hiatus — But Source Says Soap Will ‘Almost Definitely Get Renewed’

The end may be near for Days of Our Lives — or is it?

TVLine reported Tuesday that the longtime NBC soap opera’s production company had let all the actors out of their contracts. The show will reportedly go on an “indefinite hiatus” this month, and the network will decide in 2020 if it should return for season 56.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that the show will likely continue past the brief hiatus, calling the report “a clickbait story.”

“The show shoots months and months in advance and they’ve gotten so far ahead that the cast was prepared ages ago for the fact that they would all be put on hiatus until closer to pick-up (aka renewal) time, for scheduling reasons,” the source says. “The show will almost definitely get renewed and this was not news to literally anyone on the show, nor is anyone truly concerned.”

According to Deadline, negotiations for season 56 are already underway.

NBC and reps for several cast members did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The soap opera, which is currently in its 55th season, is one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, airing nearly every weekday since Nov. 8, 1965.

Some of the show’s most memorable cast members include John Aniston, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Suzanne Rogers, Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Alison Sweeney, Bill Hayes and Chrishell Hartley.

