The former soap star is the latest cast member to sign on to the Bravo reality series

Days Of Our Lives' Eileen Davidson Is Joining RHOBH, Says Source

One way to add more drama to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Throw in a couple of former soap opera stars.

Just a week after PEOPLE learned that Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Rinna will appear in the Bravo series, a source says that Eileen Davidson is now set to join her soap opera star pal next season on the reality show.

The new additions will take the place of former housewives Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud.

While Davidson, 55, and Rinna, 51, might be newbies when it comes to the Housewives franchise, this won’t be the first time they’ve appeared together on television.

Davidson first got her start on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives in 1993 when she starred as the villainous Kristen DiMera alongside Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995. Both actresses later returned to reprise their roles on the NBC series.

Bravo has yet to officially confirm whether Davidson is joining the cast.

