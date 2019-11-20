Days of Our Lives Is Bringing Back 9 Beloved Characters in New Digital Series: Watch the Teaser!

It’s a Days of Our Lives blast from the past!

On Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, nine past characters from the 2000 season of the NBC daytime soap will return for the new digital series Last Blast Reunion, NBC announced Wednesday.

Almost 20 years later, Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson) will return to the .Com cyber cafe.

Chadwick Hopson will play Kevin Lambert, originally played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti. Teressa Liane will play Mimi Lockhart, which was played in the broadcast series by Farah Fath.

Additionally, viewers will be in for a big surprise when a fan favorite returns in the first episode.

Written by Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati, Last Blast Reunion follows Belle and Chloe, who discover that old pal Kevin has reopened the .Com Cafe in New York, which is similar to the place they all gathered nearly two decades prior. The trio decides to plan a “Last Blast Crew” reunion, and one week later are joined by Susan, Shawn and Mimi. Though Jan and Jason are absent from the reunion, they will soon join in.

Audiences should prepare to be surprised, as the series promises an unexpected turn with a few shocking twists.

Each episode will be approximately seven to 10 minutes in length.

Last Blast Reunion will premiere Nov. 29, on The DOOL App. New episodes will be available every Thursday for the following seven weeks. The episodes will also be available on the NBC app and NBC.com one week after streaming exclusively on The DOOL App.