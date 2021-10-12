Deidre Hall has played Dr. Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives on and off since 1976

Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Uses Holy Water While Filming Scenes Where Character Is Possessed

Deidre Hall took all the precautions necessary when filming certain scenes on Days of Our Lives.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, Hall opened up about her character Dr. Marlena Evans being possessed again in the show's 56th season.

"Twenty-five years ago, Marlena was possessed by the devil, in case you missed that," Hall, 73, said. "And we have just revisited that."

Hall's costar Robert Scott Wilson also told Clarkson that he's "pretty honored" to be a part of their shared storyline. "Deidre's a legend, and this storyline was literally one of the biggest ever in the history of 56 years. So they're revisiting it, and she's coming after my baby," he said.

"My baby is going to possibly be possessed, but I think we're going to weather this storm," Wilson, 33, added. "It's very dramatic. It is not for the faint of heart."

Hall said that the storyline will go "all the way through Christmas," noting how they "just finished a huge Christmas show that involves the possession." However, in preparing for the storyline, she took protective measures.

"When we embarked on the storyline, our executive producer and showrunner, Ken Corday, actually sent over holy water and a crucifix," she said. "And every time we do a scene where I'm possessed, I've taken it on stage and offered anybody who would like to have some holy water — and everybody says yes. So, we go around the whole set."

Hall has played Dr. Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives on and off since 1976. Back in 1994, the popular soap opera introduced a storyline where Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) hypnotized Marlena to make her love him. The action resulted in her being left open to demonic possession.

While the storyline has been mentioned on occasion in the years since, NBC announced in September the show's plans to revisit the memorable narrative this fall.

"Fans can look forward to twists and turns you'd never suspect as well as familiar faces returning to save the day (or not)," a statement from the network read, per Deadline. "This time around, the devil knows no bounds and no one in Salem is safe!"