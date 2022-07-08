PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the second chapter of the daytime soap spin-off, which premieres Monday on Peacock

First Look! Beloved Days of Our Lives Characters Go on 'Epic' Global Adventures in Beyond Salem Chapter 2

Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is officially turning the page to chapter 2.

Ahead of Monday's premiere, PEOPLE is offering a First Look at eight exclusive photos from the new season of the spin-off.

Bringing back characters from the long-running daytime soap Days of Our Lives, chapter 2 will find the cast taking on an "adventure of a lifetime."

"In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of Our Lives once again go Beyond Salem as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!" according to a release.

"Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives," release continues. "The next chapter of Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember."

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

In one of the photos, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) — who will travel to San Francisco to see his son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) — shares a private conversation with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

In another shot, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) is seen embracing Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus).

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Another photo shows Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) reaching out for the hand of her daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal), while she holds onto a stroller carrying Ciara's son with her husband Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The couple are greeted by a much-missed Hope when they drop anchor in Montreal.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Other photos capture John and Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) walking side-by-side in a full suit-and-tie with a serious expression on both of their faces, as well as Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) with a duffle bag in hand, caught in the middle of Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) and Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine).

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Another dramatic image shows Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) with deep lacerations to her face and looking dismayed as she lies in a hospital bed with apparent injuries.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

In a less disconcerting shot, Paul is happily celebrating Pride in his rainbow jacket as he carries a beer inside several stacked red solo cups.

A similar photo, taken at the same celebration, also shows John in a rainbow striped tank-top and necklace preparing to drink from a keg beside Paul and a shirtless man.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiered in September 2021.

This past April, Alfonso, 58, spoke with PEOPLE about how she was a "nervous wreck" upon returning to the DOOL spin-off series. (The actress debuted on DOOL in 1983. She has left and returned several times over the years and last appeared onscreen in October of 2020.)

"I think, probably just the lead up of it all, I want it to be great. I put the pressure on myself. I am definitely looking forward to working with Petey," she said of seeing her costar Peter Reckell, who has played her onscreen husband Bo Brady on and off since the '80s.

"The viewers are going to be so happy," she noted. "And what they see, it's going to be super fun. They want to keep it a surprise because there's so many different things happening, and characters that are reappearing, that they wanted to be a surprise."

