'Days of Our Lives' and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'

John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood.

The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday.

Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the official Days of Our Lives Twitter account shared. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope on the series, shared a photo of herself and John on Instagram.

"Rest in Peace John 🙏🙏" she wrote. "It was an Honor knowing you & working with you. Thank you for Always being so Kind & for Always making me laugh. XOXO You will be Greatly missed."

Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady on Days, shared an Instagram post, too. "I will miss this gentle giant so much," Eric wrote.

"He reminded me that 'work' can be 'play'; and we are so damn lucky to do what we do," he continued. "Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years💙."

The Daytime Emmy Awards offered their condolences by remembering John's recent lifetime achievement award.

"The entire @TheEmmys community mourns the passing of @DaysPeacock legend John Aniston, our 2022 #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement honoree and a true #EmmyIcon in every respect. #RIP," they tweeted.

On Monday morning, John's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, announced his death at the age of 89. She paid tribute to her father in an emotional Instagram post that confirmed he died on Nov. 11.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," the actress, 53, wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔.⁣"

⁣The Friends alum added, "Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."

Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux commented a heart emoji, as did Kaley Cuoco and Chelsea Handler. Naomi Watts said she was "sending big love," and Nikki Reed added that she is "sending so much love."

"Awwwwww so sorry. I'll light a candle," comedian Amy Sedaris wrote. "We love our fathers."

John was born in 1933 in Crete, Greece. His acting credits also include TV series Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

In addition to Jennifer, John leaves behind son Alex Aniston, who he shared with Sherry Rooney. John's first wife and Jennifer's mom, Nancy Dow, died in 2016.