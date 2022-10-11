Days of Our Lives is pushing the boundaries of daytime television.

On Thursday, the series, which now airs on Peacock, featured a storyline in which three of the characters — Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) — engaged in a consensual threesome.

As fans know, Allie and Chanel are two young women in a healthy same-sex relationship. (Allie identifies as bisexual while Chanel identifies as sexually fluid.)

The scene marks the first time any daytime television show has shown group sex — an unspoken line that has rarely, if ever, been crossed on network television. Many viewers assumed this scene was green-lit because of the show's jump to Peacock, which means it no longer airs on a network channel and has more flexibility with the content it shows.

However, after the scene aired, viewers had some strong thoughts — both for and against the scene.

"Today, I believe Days of Our Lives made history, as the first American soap opera to air a threesome," one Twitter user wrote. "They really went there, too. So much for 'nothing will change' when the show moves to Peacock, like Deidre Hall and all the other stars suggested. Buckle up, guys…"

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Is Moving to Peacock After Nearly 6 Decades on NBC

Some loved the idea. One viewer called the scene "hot," while another applauded the show's ability to represent a broader group of interests.

"I'm so behind on Days of Our Lives but I'm glad they are pushing the boundaries," the Twitter user wrote. "The first threesome in Daytime television. That's pretty groundbreaking."

Others were appalled. "DAYS of our Lives is disgusting now!! I have watched for over 40 years - I didn't know it could get any more disgusting but now they have young people having threesomes!" one person wrote. "No wonder our country [is] spiraling out of control."

"Today's episode was disgusting. Days has gone too far with the Allie, Chanel, Alex storyline. This is obscene. I'm done!" wrote one Facebook user.

"Well today's show with the threesome was the last straw. I've been trying to stay with the show because I have watched it since I was a kid and I'm 59, so a long time. But I'm done. This is just to [sic] much and I don't support their views anymore. It's so sad but the move to Peacock is going to be the end of the show for the long timers. Makes me mad they took it away from us. Bye Days," added another Facebook user.

"I'm really shocked and highly disappointed in Days bringing on a threesome. It's an all-time low for me for Days to be so desperate to do this. Where do you draw the line, writers?" commented someone else.

Days of Our Lives made the official switch to Peacock on Sept. 12 after nearly 60 years airing on network television. In the move, it left only three soap operas airing on network daytime TV — The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless on CBS, as well as General Hospital on ABC.

DOOL previously made history in 2014 when it featured daytime TV's first gay wedding as Will Horton (Allie's brother played by Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) got hitched.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.