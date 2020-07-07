Days of Our Lives Actor Peter Reckell's Father Dies at 92

"He wished he could do more for those poor people dying out there for no good reason," Peter Reckell said of his late father

Peter Reckell's father has died. He was 92.

The Days of Our Lives actor's wife Kelly Moneymaker announced the news on Twitter over the weekend, sharing a sweet photo of Reckell and his late father.

"@PeterReckell's dad, Russ Reckell, departed peacefully & surrounded by love on June 27, 2020. Peter traveled back to MI to say his final goodbye," Moneymaker shared.

"This is a pic from happier days when the Reckell men took a snow-machine trip together. 4Ever," Moneymaker said of the photo, which shows Reckell and his father posing in front of Thunder Bay Inn in Michigan.

Reckell, 65, later broke his silence on his father's death writing, "Thanks for all your condolences. My father passed with his loving family around him at the age of 92. He came from a dirt poor upbringing to raise 6 healthy, motivated, successful children."

Reckell also shared his father's final moments, writing on Twitter that he "wished he could do more for those poor people dying out there for no good reason."

"While holding my father's hand in those final days, his only regret was, he wished he could do more for those poor people dying out there for no good reason. He was concerned about all the homeless and the folks affected by this pandemic," Reckell wrote.

His father's cause of death is not immediately clear at this time.

Reckell is most known for his role as Bo Brady on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. Reckell left this show after 23 years in 2015 when his character died in the arms of wife Hope Williams Brady. Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope, announced on Monday that she will not be returning to the daytime drama series after 37 years when it resumes production on Sept. 1.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey," Alfonso, 56, began.

"I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates."

"Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago."

"Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support."

"I could not have done it with YOU!!!!" Alfonso concluded.