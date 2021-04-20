Dayna Kathan Quits Vanderpump Rules After 1 Season: ‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Been in a Long Time’

Dayna Kathan’s departure comes months after several other cast members were fired or quit

Vanderpump Rules has lost another castmate.

Dayna Kathan announced over the weekend that she will not return to the Bravo show for the upcoming season 9.

When a fan asked if Kathan, 30, would return to her podcast and Vanderpump Rules anytime soon in a comment on Instagram, the SUR waitress responded, "I'm not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!!"

"thank you for all the support!!! it was the right decision for me, i'm happier than I've been in a long time," the Vanderpump Rules alum said in the comments section of a fan account.

She continued, "and thank you to everyone else who supported me!!!! you guys rock and i love you. if you didn't support me, suck an egg lol love and light to all. Xo."

In a statement to E! Online, Kathan said "it was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one. I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"

A rep to Kathan and Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

The Vanderpump Rules newbie appeared as a full-time cast member on the show for season 8 after making brief appearances on season 7.

Kathan's departure from the reality series comes amid several recent shakeups to the cast.

Dayna Kathan Credit: Nicole Weingart/Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules has halted production of the show amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is staying optimistic.

After Vanderpump and Cohen, 52, went back and forth with each other about who knew more about the status of the show, Vanderpump said, "Everyone asks me ... Listen, we're heading towards the right direction."