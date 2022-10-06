Daymond John Enlists Venus Williams, Shaquille O'Neal and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day

Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiki Barber and Big Sean will also join the Shark Tank alum on Oct. 27 at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater

By
Published on October 6, 2022 10:00 AM
Daymond John, Venus Williams, Shaquille O'Neal
Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Shark Tank's Daymond John is getting ready to celebrate Black entrepreneurs.

On Oct. 27, John will be hosting the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase at New York City's legendary Apollo Theater, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The live-streamed event will be a space to "empower and celebrate entrepreneurs everywhere," according to a press release.

The event's lineup will include one-on-one talks with "Black businesses leaders and cultural icons" including Shaquille O'Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike — all of which will be moderated by John. The talks will be called "Game Changer Conversations" and former football star Tiki Barber will also be joining the show.

Additionally, the event will feature Big Sean as the musical guest, as well as panels and programs led by companies including Adobe, Lowe's, Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, and Google, among others.

"Being in year three accomplishes one of my original goals of making this annual event that brings icons of the black community to participate an event that was quickly become one of the most fun D&I events of the year," John, 53, said in a statement.

He continued, "With our incredible lineup, Black Entrepreneurs Day will once again inspire, educate, learn from, and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving. It is truly my honor to return to Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater, and bring BED to a place near and dear to my heart while ensuring audiences throughout the world can stream the show for free."

This year's Black Entrepreneurs Day will be different from years past as it will feature a new segment: the Build Black with Shopify's Pitch Competition. The segment will parallel Shark Tank's formula where budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses.

On that day, three entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to a panel of three judges and a live studio audience. The winner will receive a grant for $25,000 to support their idea and business.

Daymond John
Daymond John. Roy Rochlin/Getty

"Black Entrepreneurs Day provides an invaluable resource to a community that is historically overlooked when it comes to resources and funding," President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "It is truly economic inclusion for us, by us. As we work to improve every aspect of the Black community - from education and health to building generational wealth - we know Black entrepreneurs and an inclusive, thriving economy are key."

The executive continued: "The NAACP will continue to ensure economic growth and sustainability for Black people. For the third year, we're looking forward to seeing the ways that Black businesses are changing the landscape in industries like tech, beauty, travel and retail and helping them scale through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant."

Since its inception in 2020, the event has donated over $500,000 in business grants via John's NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant. Beyond the live audience, last year's event also gained over 7 million viewers online and was awarded two Webby Awards as the Best Remote Business & Finance event on the internet.

Applications for this year's grant are already open. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners can apply for the $25,000 grant on the event's website by Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The event is a collaboration between Medium Rare and The Shark Group. Sponsors and partners also include JPMorgan Chase, The General Insurance, PepsiCo, Shopify and many more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase will be streamed live on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on the event's website and on Facebook via Daymond John's Page.

Related Articles
Daymond John
Daymond John Launching Black Entrepreneurs Day, Providing $25K Grant to Select Business Owners
Daymond John, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks
'Shark Tank' 's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Olivia Rodrigo
'High School Musical' Premieres in L.A., Plus Jessica Biel, Maren Morris and More
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise share a light moment during a press conference for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Seoul
Miles Teller & Tom Cruise Travel to South Korea, Plus Lori Harvey, Pete Davidson, Steve Carell and More
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Stars Hit the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More
Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Ascot in England, Plus Kerry Washington, Kate Mara and More
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday June 18, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Attends Royal Ascot in England, Plus Gabrielle Union, Nikki Toscano and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, Anderson .Paak and More
Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas
Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Usher
Usher Performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Cruise, Lil Nas X and More
Dua Lipa performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival
Dua Lipa Defies Gravity in Spain, Plus Naomi Watts, MGK & Megan Fox, Gwen Stefani and More