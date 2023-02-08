Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 8, 2023 10:47 PM
NEWS - Dax Tejera, Executive Producer, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” (ABC/Danny Weiss)
Photo: ABC/Danny Weiss

Dax Tejera, an executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials.

Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE.

The death was accidental, the office says.

In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died from a heart attack.

ABC News had no further comment when reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Tejera is survived by his wife Veronica Tejera, 33, and their 2-year-old Sofia and 7-month-old Ella.

The same night as Tejera's death, officers were called to the hotel he and Veronica were staying at near Grand Central Terminal regarding unattended children.

Dax Tejera
Dax Tejera with his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters. Stephanie Honikel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Veronica was arrested for two counts of "acting in a manner injurious to a child," the New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner Public Information Office tells PEOPLE.

The agency says the two young girls were left alone inside a hotel room for an extended period.

Veronica's attorney Phillip C. Hamilton did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment late Wednesday.

However, Veronica spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the incident last month.

In a statement, the mother of two said she made a "poor decision" leaving the children alone.

"When Dax collapsed on December 23rd, I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital. I asked both a close friend and my parents to rush to my children's hotel room to attend to them as I monitored them by camera. The hotel would not allow my friend in and instead called the NYPD," the statement said. "We had two cameras trained on my children as they slept, and I monitored them closely in the time I was away from them. While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision."

"Our family has suffered a terrible tragedy. I respectfully ask for privacy while my children and I mourn Dax's death," Veronica added.

Tejera served as a producer on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

In the nearly three years since taking over the show, Tejera turned the once-straggling political broadcast into a Sunday morning sensation.

Tejera's position at the program started just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, three years after he joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer, per The Hollywood Reporter. Before that, he worked as an executive producer for Jorge Ramos' program on Fusion and as a producer at MSNBC.

"Despite his age, he was already one of the most talented news producers in America," Univision anchor Jorge Ramos previously told PEOPLE of his former colleague. "Nothing seemed impossible for him."

Related Articles
Dax Tejera
Remembering Dax Tejera, the Off-Screen Hero of ABC's 'This Week,' After Sudden Christmas Weekend Death
NEWS - Dax Tejera, Executive Producer, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” (ABC/Danny Weiss)
Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dead at 37
Christy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola
2 Men Indicted by Grand Jury for 2021 Deaths of Model and Architect Dumped Outside Hospitals After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Agree to 'Move On' from ABC News 2 Months After Relationship Was Made Public
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still in Jeopardy as Many Execs 'Think They Should Be Fired'
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Confirmed
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Charlbi Dean's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Her Sudden Death at 32
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still Hangs in the Balance as Bosses Investigate Relationship
Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
Whitney Houston's Death: The Details Behind Her Sudden Passing
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
All About Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards); TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)
T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
'GMA3' : All About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' ABC News Show
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Nolan Neal
'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Alum Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Determined
Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Shares Photo of Halyna Hutchins on Anniversary of 'Rust' Tragedy: 'One Year Ago Today'
Erick Morillo
'I Like to Move It' DJ Erick Morillo's Cause of Death Revealed 2 Months After He Was Found Dead at Home