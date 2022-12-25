Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dead at 37

Dax Tejera, executive producer of This Week on ABC and father of two girls, has died at the age of 37.

Tejera died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo shared with staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As EP of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dax's energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls," Godwin wrote. "Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple's two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family"

Tejera's position at the program started just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, three years after he joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer, per The Hollywood Reporter. Before that, he worked as executive producer for Jorge Ramos' program on Fusion and as a producer at MSNBC.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters — 5-month-old Ella and 2-year-old Sofia. His last Instagram post included an image of himself with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as a couple family pics, including one of his daughters sharing a kiss. He welcomed his youngest daughter in July of this year and welcomed Sofia back in November 2020.

"Such a heartbreaking day for all of us at @abcnews Dax Tejera was not only the brightest - most compassionate - executive producer I've ever worked with, he was also a dear friend," wrote John Quiñones, one of the many ABC family members who honored Tejera on Twitter. "On this Christmas Day, my thoughts are with his wife, Veronica and his two baby daughters."

Photojournalist Anthony Quintano also shared his thoughts on Twitter, alongside photos of the duo together looking at a computer screen on set.

"I'm shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague @DaxTejera. He was an amazing force in the news industry and will be sorely missed," he wrote. "Rest in peace, my friend."

Others remembered the producer as "one of the kindest and brightest lights," a man who "would move heaven and earth" to tell a good story, and someone who was "sharp, thoughtful, unflappable, and fun."

"Dax was a force of enthusiasm, intelligence and passion," wrote MSNBC anchor José Díaz-Balart. "He was a true public servant. I was privileged to have known and worked with him. QEPD amigo, un abrazo infinito."