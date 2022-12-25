Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dead at 37

The producer and father of two girls died of a sudden heart attack on Friday

By
Published on December 25, 2022 02:09 PM
NEWS - Dax Tejera, Executive Producer, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” (ABC/Danny Weiss)
Photo: ABC/Danny Weiss

Dax Tejera, executive producer of This Week on ABC and father of two girls, has died at the age of 37.

Tejera died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo shared with staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As EP of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dax's energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls," Godwin wrote. "Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple's two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tejera's position at the program started just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, three years after he joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer, per The Hollywood Reporter. Before that, he worked as executive producer for Jorge Ramos' program on Fusion and as a producer at MSNBC.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters — 5-month-old Ella and 2-year-old Sofia. His last Instagram post included an image of himself with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as a couple family pics, including one of his daughters sharing a kiss. He welcomed his youngest daughter in July of this year and welcomed Sofia back in November 2020.

"Such a heartbreaking day for all of us at @abcnews Dax Tejera was not only the brightest - most compassionate - executive producer I've ever worked with, he was also a dear friend," wrote John Quiñones, one of the many ABC family members who honored Tejera on Twitter. "On this Christmas Day, my thoughts are with his wife, Veronica and his two baby daughters."

Photojournalist Anthony Quintano also shared his thoughts on Twitter, alongside photos of the duo together looking at a computer screen on set.

"I'm shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague @DaxTejera. He was an amazing force in the news industry and will be sorely missed," he wrote. "Rest in peace, my friend."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by J Pat Carter/AP/Shutterstock (6142753a) Dax Tajera In this photo, Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of Fusion's "America with Jorge Ramos", conducts an early morning editorial meeting at the Miami studio. The long-awaited, sorta Hispanic love child of ABC and Univision networks will be birthed Oct. 28. Fusion, as it's called, is one of the most experimental television ventures in recent history. The network is seeking to target millennials with Hispanic flavor, but executives are quick to underline that their baby is not an exclusively Hispanic network. Like a growing number of American families, the new network is geared toward a generation where cultural Fusion is the norm. The mostly English-language network is edgy, channeling Comedy Central, CNN, Vice and Univision all in one. The channel _ which could set the bar for the future of Hispanic media _ poses little risk to ABC, which is mostly providing its existing distribution channels. But for Univision, the network could be a game changer as it seeks to anchor its future among both recent immigrants and the expanding population of second and third generation Latinos and beyond CORRECTION This is Fusion, Miami, USA
J Pat Carter/AP/Shutterstock

Others remembered the producer as "one of the kindest and brightest lights," a man who "would move heaven and earth" to tell a good story, and someone who was "sharp, thoughtful, unflappable, and fun."

"Dax was a force of enthusiasm, intelligence and passion," wrote MSNBC anchor José Díaz-Balart. "He was a true public servant. I was privileged to have known and worked with him. QEPD amigo, un abrazo infinito."

Related Articles
Channing Tatum; Stephen tWitch Boss
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of 'Magic Mike' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
tWitch and his kids
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Discussed Being a 'Strong Support System' for His Kids in Years Before Death
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer, Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
AJ McLean's Wife Pens Tribute to Daughter Elliott's Favorite Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Twitch on Tuesday July 5, 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reflected on 'Clear Skies Full of Possibilities and Promises' Months Before Death
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
Joe Biden family
Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know
Inside Jake Flint and Wife Brenda’s Touching Romance Following Country Singer’s Sudden Post-Wedding Death 
Inside Jake Flint and Wife Brenda's Touching Romance After Country Singer's Sudden Post-Wedding Death
Jennifer Krasna
Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
Haitian musician Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) plays guitar as he performs (as a special guest with Emeline Michel & her band) during the World Music Institute's 'Eritaj' ('Heritage') concert, in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, at Symphony Space, New York, New York, May 25, 2019.
Haitian Singer Mikaben Dies at 41 After Collapsing on Stage in Paris
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi Announces She Is Stepping Down from House Leadership, Signaling Battle for New Minority Leader
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant
Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020