Dax Shepard Suffers Multiple Broken Bones in Motorcycle Accident: 'I Need Surgery'

Dax Shepard is opening up about a harrowing motorcycle accident that left him with multiple injuries, including "four broken ribs."

On Tuesday's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the Parenthood star, 45, revealed that he needs surgery after injuring himself while riding around a racetrack in California.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he recalled. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars," he continued, "and I landed pretty hard."

Shepard said the incident was a "little demoralizing" as it was his first time at the racecourse, explaining that he got "thoroughly yelled at" by track employees.

"They really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin," he said.

Despite the mishap, the actor wanted to continue with his ride. Shepard said he iced his shoulder and hand for an hour and a half before returning for "two sessions" on the track.

However, it got "too painful by the end of it," according to Shepard, and he went into the emergency room the next day.

"I've been at the hospital for seven hours today," he shared. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery."

Shepard said he also re-injured one of the four fingers he broke a couple of months ago, joking that it was the "good news" of his accident.

Though the Top Gear America host admitted he's been feeling a bit guilty for "actively doing something dangerous," Shepard added that he doesn't see himself permanently quitting motorcycles.

"I might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020," he quipped.

On Wednesday, the father of two — who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5½, with wife Kristen Bell — shared a photo of some bruises he suffered in the accident.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern," he captioned the shot, which showed himself taking a selfie with Bell, 40, standing off to the side. "I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern."

When comedienne Whitney Cummings commented about his wife's expression in the background, Bell replied, "just politely shaking my head at his nonsense..."

This was not the first motorized vehicle accident for Shepard. In May, Bell revealed during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that her husband had broken his hand while off-roading with a friend.

"He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped his Polaris RZR — is what he was on — over," she said. "You don't get injured when you're inside them, but I will tell you something, it did crush all the bones in his hand."