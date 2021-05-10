The stars have been married since 2013

Dax Shepard Shares Nude Photo of Kristen Bell on Mother's Day: 'Look at This Specimen'

Dax Shepard had the perfect photo to share when it came to celebrating wife Kristen Bell on Mother's Day this year.

Shepard, 46, posted a shot of Bell, 40, doing yoga on Instagram Sunday — wearing nothing but knee-high socks. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid … and I'm here for it," he joked.

"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," the Parenthood alum continued. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Bell also gave a shout-out to Shepard on her Instagram Story, writing: "Thank u @DaxShepard for giving me the best Mother's Day ever."

The stars have been married since 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Kristen Bell Credit: Kristen Bell/Instagram

In March, the Good Place alum opened up about the challenges of parenting their little ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," she said during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting livestream special.

"Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic," she continued. "We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell pose as she vacations with her family at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Credit: Getty

"We explained, 'Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills,'" he said.