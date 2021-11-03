Dax Shepard Says Previous Open Relationship Led to Jealousy When He Started Dating Kristen Bell

"There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons," the podcast host said during Wednesday's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are once again getting real about their relationship.

During a joint appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show Wednesday, Shepard, 46, and Bell, 41, answered some rapid-fire questions — including one about the most recent time the Frozen actress was jealous.

"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," Shepard told Barrymore. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."

Shepard said that once their relationship became more serious, the jealousy went away.

"But, I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," he said. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."

Speaking elsewhere in the episode, Bell said that she's a "big believer in forgiveness and second chances."

"So, in the beginning it was nerve-wracking dating Dax knowing his history of recovery and he's just this big force, but I was like, no, he's got it inside of him. He's got all this goodness. And I have been proven right! Because no one is as affectionate — I'm not even as affectionate with our girls as he is. And hopefully, they'll grow up healthier and happier and safer."

Shepard and Bell — who tied the knot in 2013 and share two daughters — are often candid about their relationship in an effort to be transparent with fans.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy 'cause if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," the Armchair Expert podcast host said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in January.

Bell has also been open about seeking therapy together.