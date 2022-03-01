Dax Shepard Says He 'Dated' Ashley Olsen, Recalls Being 'Thunderstruck' by Her Beauty
Dax Shepard revealed that he once dated Ashley Olsen.
On Monday's episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, Shepard, 47, shared told co-host Monica Padman, "I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic."
Shepard acknowledged that some thought they were "a pretty weird pairing" but he said Olsen is actually "just super funny and sarcastic and intelligent."
The Bless This Mess actor also recalled how he was "kind of thunderstruck with the beauty" when he and Olsen met at a party.
Before their meeting, Shepard said he had never watched Full House and admitted it would have been difficult to start a relationship with Olsen if he had seen her on television as a child.
"I luckily never saw that show," he shared. "Because I probably wouldn't have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby."
Elsewhere, Padman spoke about being a fan of Olsen's clothing line The Row, which she started with her sister Mary-Kate Olsen.
"When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way," Shepard explained of his time dating Ashley. "So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s--- and she handled her B, and it's very impressive."
He added that the Olsen sisters are "f---ing major bosses."
According to Shepard, he and Ashley also bonded over their shared love of cars. The father of two said Ashley owned a black Cadillac DeVille DTS when they were dating.
"I wouldn't mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS," he said.
Shepard has been married to Kirsten Bell since 2013 and they share daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7.
Ashley has been linked to her boyfriend Louis Eisner since October 2017.