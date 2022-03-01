Dax Shepard Says He 'Dated' Ashley Olsen, Recalls Being 'Thunderstruck' by Her Beauty

Shepard acknowledged that some thought they were "a pretty weird pairing" but he said Olsen is actually "just super funny and sarcastic and intelligent."

The Bless This Mess actor also recalled how he was "kind of thunderstruck with the beauty" when he and Olsen met at a party.

Before their meeting, Shepard said he had never watched Full House and admitted it would have been difficult to start a relationship with Olsen if he had seen her on television as a child.

"I luckily never saw that show," he shared. "Because I probably wouldn't have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby."

"When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way," Shepard explained of his time dating Ashley. "So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s--- and she handled her B, and it's very impressive."