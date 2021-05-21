Dax Shepard Recalls 'Blackout' Conan O'Brien Interview: 'the Only Career Wreckage-y Thing I Did'

The actor opened up about a 2004 interview on Late Night with Conan O'Brien that he says got him banned from the show for several years

Dax Shepard is recalling a rock-bottom moment in his struggle with addiction.

On this week's episode of Blake Griffin's podcast, The Pursuit of Healthiness, the Parenthood actor discussed an appearance he made on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2004 that he says got him temporarily banned from the show.

"I had done the pre-interview in a blackout, and I woke up to the hotel security shaking me awake," he said. "And I had to be on Conan in literally 20 minutes from getting shook awake... I show up on the show, I don't know what he's talking about. I can tell he's cueing me up for stories I've told, but I don't know any of the stories. So, I'm just doing what I can to be funny out there and I am a mess."

Throughout the course of the interview, Shepard, 46, fell down while trying to take a seat, frequently went off topic and rambled incoherently.

"Now, the audience dug it. It was fine for the audience," he said on The Pursuit of Healthiness. "But for [Conan O'Brien], what a disaster. I didn't know any of the stories, I broke a coffee table. So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it and now I've been on it a bazillion times."

Shepard called the interview "the only career wreckage-y thing I did."

Elsewhere in the episode, the star recalled the "lowest moment" in his battle with addiction following a trip to Hawaii with a friend, where they did "all kinds of super dangerous things," including smoking meth.

"I'm about to start a movie and make the most amount of money I've ever made in my life, people in Hawaii recognized me, I'm now famous," he said. "I have every single thing I've ever wanted, and I'm at my lowest point emotionally and something has got to be very broken about that. If I have everything I said was going to make me feel good and I feel terrible, I've got to look at some other thing."

Dax Shepherd Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

He went on to say that having "everything" and still feeling low was the "scariest place" to be in.

"Because I had been low like that before and I didn't have anything, so I was like, 'Oh, it's just because I don't have anything. If I get this s---, I won't feel this way,' Well, I got the s--- and I still felt that way and that's very scary."

Last year, on the Sep. 25 episode of his own podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed he had relapsed by using painkillers following a motorcycle accident after 16 years of sobriety. The episode was recorded on Sep. 21, when Shepard was seven days sober.

At the time, Shepard said he began purchasing his own pills after breaking his hand in an ATV accident and also suffering multiple injuries during a separate motorcycle accident last year. He then began lying to the people around him, which he said helped him realize that he needed to quit.

A month after his initial confession, his wife Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres that her husband was "doing great."

"He is actually doing really great. ... Everybody is up against their own demons," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse."