Dax Shepard Lounges Shirtless in Photo with Wife Kristen Bell — Taken by Daughter Delta, 4½

Delta might have a photography career in her future!

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell‘s 4½-year-old daughter proved herself quite the artist in the making after taking a snapshot of her parents Shepard then shared to Instagram Sunday.

In the photo showing the spouses cuddled up together on a black leather couch, Bell, 39, wore a berry-colored sports bra and black leggings as she lay atop her husband, 44, who was shirtless, with his blond hair pulled up into a tiny ponytail. Both actors beamed at the camera.

“Photo credit: Delta (whose finger makes an appearance),” Shepard captioned the image — and sure enough, Delta’s finger can be seen party obscuring the right side of the frame.

A few of the couple’s celebrity friends commented on the memorable moment.

Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Cutest couple ever 🙌🏻,” while Ashton Kutcher hilariously remarked, “I can’t lay on leather shirtless. Too sticky.”

From the silly (e.g., disagreements over furniture placement) to serious (e.g., their relationship ups and downs), Bell and Shepard have been candid about their relationship dynamic both as a married couple and as parents.

In March, the pair opened up in a PEOPLE cover story about a myriad of topics both professional and personal — including Shepard’s past battle with addiction and his hard-won sobriety, which isn’t something Bell takes for granted.

“I know how much effort has to be put into staying sober. I don’t mean that to be like, I come home and see him shaking and looking at a whiskey ad or something, [but] there are different elements you have to deal with when you’re staying sober,” The Good Place actress said. “It’s a ton of mental control and evolution.”

Over the years, Bell said she has “always watched” her husband’s feet, which have consistently “been running towards good goals,” she shared. “It’s just impressive for someone to have been that mindful about something.”

The strength in their connection no doubt comes in handy when life throws them curveballs — like last month, when Bell brought one of their kids to the emergency room for a “finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut.” (Bell and Shepard also share daughter Lincoln, 6.)

Though her little girl — whose face was covered by an emoji — looked sad as she held up her bloodied and bandaged finger in the photo, the Veronica Mars star said she surprisingly only suffered a hairline fracture and thanked the medical staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma,” Bell wrote in her caption. “Excellent care all around. Thank you to all who helped my baby.”

She added, “(Ps I’m not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it [was] pretty gross.)”