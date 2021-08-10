Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Reveal Favorite Qualities in One Another

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard bring out the best in each other.

On Monday's episode of Armchair Expert, the podcast Shepard, 46, hosts with Monica Padman, the married couple opened up about their relationship and what they appreciate in one another.

While the Parenthood alum initially said it was "hard to articulate" what he admired most about his wife, 41, he explained, "I am a cynic to the core and you were so positive that even I couldn't punch a hole in it.

"And I witnessed the crazy ... benefits of it — or rewards of it. I was able to learn I was wrong by watching you. That's a crazy gift to give somebody. It changed my worldview," he said of Bell. "I don't know what quality that is, but that is it."

After hearing his answer, the Good Place star replied, "Impenetrable optimism?"

Shepard agreed, explaining, "Yeah, or benefit of the doubt. But really it's just kindness. You give everyone the benefit of kindness — and I do not."

Though he admitted that this grace sometimes "annoys" him, Shepard praised his wife for giving everyone who crosses her path "the benefit of kindness."

When Bell was asked to share a favorite trait in her husband, she said his "fierce moral inventory" stood out.

"Your ability to self-assess and pivot," she elaborated. "But it's also an addiction to evolving [and] getting better."

kristen bell and dax shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

While Shepard can be "very hell-bent" on his opinions, Bell clarified, "it's not a stake in the ground that can't change with new information."

"Also what is very attractive to me about you is that you have, as of recently, allowed that introspection to be pointed at other people in our lives," she added, praising his ability to give guidance and advice to friends.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell pose as she vacations with her family at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Credit: Getty

The ever-honest couple are open about their relationship, and fans love their candor. The actors share daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in October.

Earlier this year, Shepard and Bell spoke about the strain the pandemic placed on their relationship, as well as Shepard's relapse last year. And in January, the podcast host said that he and Bell make a point of sharing their ups and downs to show what realistic marriages look like.