Dax Shepard Celebrates Kristen Bell's Birthday with Loving Tribute: 'Wishing You Another 100 Years'

"Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns," Dax Shepard playfully wrote in his birthday message to wife Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard is wishing wife Kristen Bell a happy birthday!

The actor, 46, shared a loving tribute in honor of the Good Place actress on Sunday to mark her 41st birthday.

"Happy Birthday Cowgirl," he wrote alongside a smiling shot that showed Bell wearing a black cowboy hat and boots.

"Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns," he playfully added. "Here's wishing you another 100 years in the saddle. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The couple — who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 — have been married since 2013.

In honor of Mother's Day earlier this year, Shepard shared another post celebrating Bell, posting a photo of his wife doing naked yoga. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," he quipped.

On a more serious note the Parenthood alum added, "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you."

When it comes to keeping their relationship strong, Bell has said that she and her husband have turned to solo therapy sessions.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats. And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" she said last month during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"And our therapist Harry ... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other ... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk s--- about each other," she added. "And we did, and it's been great."

Continuing, she remarked. "Currently, right now, what we've been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

While chatting with PEOPLE earlier this year, Bell said she and Shepard had a "little therapy brush-up" in 2020, which was "incredibly helpful."

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up" she explained.