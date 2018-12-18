Dax Shepard Reveals He Was Fired from Will & Grace: 'The Only Firing Experience of My Life'

Dax Shepard may be a successful actor, but he’s also had his fair share of failures.

During Monday’s episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, the actor chatted with Sean Hayes, who currently stars on Will & Grace. Together, the pair spoke about the show, including its recent reboot, the cast dynamics, and the time that Shepard was cut from the sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was fired from your show,” Shepard, 43, admitted to Hayes. “Which is my only firing experience of my life.”

As the actors reminisced on the unfortunate experience from 2017, Shepard explained, “I’m fine with it now. It was an interesting feeling to get fired.”

“The only thing I cared about is that you and I were involved,” he continued. “Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, ‘Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired. Who gives a s—?’ “

Dax Shepard (left) and Sean Hayes Rob Holysz with Armchair Expert

RELATED: Will & Grace Cast Reveal Their Pre-Show Ritual — And It Includes Some NSFW Dance Moves!

“The only thing is there was no anonymity to it for me,” Shepard added. “I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, ‘Well, that’s kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know, and then I got canned.”

In response to his longtime friend’s story, Hayes, 48, admitted, “I almost don’t remember it — Of course I remember it, but I almost blocked it out, because it was horrible that it happened… I can’t believe they fired you.”

Shepard then acknowledged that it was a milestone moment for their friendship. “That’s the only time in being friends in twelve years that I feel like, ‘Oh my god, I feel like something is awkward between us.'”

“I blocked it out because it has nothing to do with me or you,” Hayes added.

Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally on Will & Grace Chris Haston/NBC

RELATED: See the Hilarious Christmas Gift Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Gave Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Despite getting replaced by Nick Offerman for the role — who is married to Megan Mullally, who plays Karen on the show — Shepard has a positive outlook on the situation now.

“Over a year later, it’s pretty funny,” he said, detailing a 15-minute phone call he had with his agent after the table read. “In the middle of her compliment parade, I go, ‘Did I get fired on Will & Grace? And she goes, ‘They are going in another direction.’ “

“I knew it,” the Parenthood actor added. “Something stunk. You would not just call me to fluff my pillows for 15 minutes.”

Regardless, Shepard said he was grateful to have lost out on the role as he would’ve missed his daughter’s pre-school graduation for a live taping. “This all worked out exactly as it should,” he confidently told Hayes.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell John Parra/Getty Images

RELATED: Dax Shepard Shoots Down Claim He Cheated on Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews’ Step-Granddaughter

Shepard was recently in the spotlight after he refuted claims about cheating on Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter Kayti Edwards.

In a Daily Mail article, Edwards alleged that she and the actor were intimate in 2009. Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013. He denied the claims on Instagram last week, writing, “Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9.”

According to Edwards, the images of her and Shepard in a photo booth kissing were captured at a private party in Hollywood where the pair allegedly reconnected nine years ago. Shepard denied this and said they were from 2005.

RELATED VIDEO: Dax Shepard Says Relationship With Kristen Bell Is Not ‘Effortless’ but They ‘Work It Like a Job’

He went on to allege that 41-year-old Edwards has “sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me.”

“I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)” he jokingly concluded.

Edwards has not addressed those allegations but told Daily Mail that she “came forward” with the allegation “to get ahead of the story. I posted a photo on Facebook of me and Dax from that night as a joke and recently a few media outlets have contacted me about it.”

She later added, “I don’t want anything to do with Dax. I wish him well. I wish them to be happy. I hope that they’re happily married. I mean they have children. So my wish is that they’re happy and stable for the kids.”