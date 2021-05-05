Dax Shepard Detonates Massive Explosion in Top Gear America Premiere Sneak Peek: 'Let's Party'

Top Gear America is back for all-new episodes on Friday, May 7, on the MotorTrend App

Dax Shepard is creating a big explosion with the help of fellow actor Rob Corddry and automotive expert Jethro Bovingdon on the Motor Trend series Top Gear America.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, Shepard works with Corddry and Bovingdon to begin building their new mega-track. After running into issues while excavating the site, Shepard and Bovingdon surprise Corddry with an action movie-quality explosion.

The clip opens with Corddry, 50, asking his costars whether they're using dynamite on the mega-track site. Shepard, who's left arm is in a sling, places the explosives and replies: "This is going to be three times as fast as using that excavator, as fun as it is."

While Bovingdon questions whether they placed the explosives at a "safe distance," Corddry wonders why he wasn't informed of their plan sooner.

"Did you guys giggle on the phone? Are you dating?" he jokes.

Shepard, 46, then advises Corddry to "slather on some sunblock and let's party."

Questioning their plan, Corddry says, "And you guys thought it was a pretty good idea to put the dynamite in the back of the Cadillac that has a 25-year-old suspension?"

Rob Corrdry, Dax Shepard, and Jethro Bovingdon Top Gear America Credit: Courtesy MotorTrend

As Shepard does the honors in detonating the explosion, he asks "talented actor" Corddry to use his voiceover skills to properly count them down in a "menacing" way.

Corddry agrees and then begins, "In a world: one man, one button," before counting down from three. When Shepard finally hits the button, the gang erupts with excitement.

Top Gear America is the U.S. format of BBC's Top Gear, which originally aired in the U.K. from 1977 to 2001 before being revived on the network in 2002. The car show's American iteration first premiered in 2017 with actor William Fichtner, British host Tom Ford and drag racer Antron Brown co-hosting.

Shepard, Corddry and Bovingdon were then tapped in 2019 to host the second season, which premiered earlier this year.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Shepard raved about working alongside Corddry and Bovingdon.

"With casts, sometimes you get really lucky, and sometimes you don't," the Parenthood alum said at the time. "But yeah, I think from day 1 we were like, 'Oh yeah, I know exactly what my slot is, they know what their slot is, and it all works in concert.'"

Corddry noted that they "all just really enjoy each other" as they "bonded" while filming the series.